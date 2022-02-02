Adorable! Preity Zinta celebrates her birthday in a unique way, Read the inside story

MUMBAI: Be it a birthday or any other occasion the Bollywood diva did not forget her mommy duties. Preity Zinta who turned 47 recently celebrated her birthday staying at home, feeding her kids, and changing nappies.

Thanking fans for showering her with a whole lot of love on her birthday, Preity wrote: “A big thank you to all of you for the birthday wishes and for all your love. This birthday was like no other. We stayed home and I spent most of the day cleaning and sterilising milk bottles for the kids, then feeding, burping, and changing nappies.”

Preity shared a bunch of photos from the celebrations, which included Gene, her brother Manish Zinta, her mom Nilprabha Zinta and a few others. Preity wore a yellow coordinated joggers set for the festivities. The first photo in the carousel shows Preity being treated to a piece of cake by Gene - in the remaining entries, she features in selfies with her family members and friends.

She added: “I cannot believe I’m saying this but I did not find time to wear a nice dress and get all made up. In spite of all that, this birthday was special cuz I had my little ones keeping me company and it was just a family affair.”

In November, Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed twins via surrogacy last year.

Preity and Gene got married in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles in 2016. Preity was last seen in the film Bhaiaji Superhit, which was released in 2018.

