After biopics and remakes, Akshay Kumar turns his ways towards sequels?

Akshay Kumar now has three sequels lined up, Oh My God 2, Hera Pheri 3, and Awara Paagal Deewana 2 (reportedly). So, is the actor turning his ways towards sequels?
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 18:41
movie_image: 
After biopics and remakes, Akshay Kumar turns his ways towards sequels?

MUMBAI:If we look at the last few films of Akshay Kumar, three films were remakes (Bachchhan Paandey, Cuttputlli, and Selfiee) and one was a biopic (Samrat Prithviraj). He also has one more remake (Soorarai Pottru), and a film based on real-life incident titled Capsule Gill in which he will be seen as Jaswant Singh Gill, a mining engineer who rescued 65 miners trapped in a flooded coal mine in West Bengal's Raniganj in 1989. He will also be seen as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat.

Well, of course remakes, biopics, and movies based on real-life incidents look favourite Akshay Kumar. However, it looks like the actor is not turning his ways towards sequels.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar takes onus of his films not working, says it's 100% his fault

Akshay will be seen in Oh My God 2 and Hera Pheri 3 has also started rolling. Now, the recent reports also suggest that Awara Paagal Deewana 2 is in the pipeline. So, it looks like Akshay is now interested in taking the franchises forward.

Are you excited to watch these sequels of Akshay Kumar starrers? Let us know in the comments below...

Well, 2022 was not a great year for Akshay Kumar as he starred in four back to back flops, Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, and Ram Setu. Even 2023 has started on a low note for Akshay as Selfiee has become a disaster at the box office.

Currently, Akshay has many films lined up but apart from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan none of the films’ release date has been announced. BMCM is slated to release on Christmas this year.

Also Read: Selfiee box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer fails to show any big jump over the weekend

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

Akshay Kumar Bachchhan Paandey Samrat Prithviraj Raksha Bandhan Ram Setu Oh My God 2 Hera Pheri 3 Awara Paagal Deewana 2 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 18:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Samrat and Nayan are in for a big shock with Raghav’s act
MUMBAI:StarPlus’s daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Zeeshan Khan rushed to the hospital post food poisoning; Stable now!
MUMBAI : Zeeshan Khan, who made headlines on making his bollywood debut with an ace banner this year was in cahoots for...
Exclusive! Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Mohan threatens to hurt himself if Radha won’t do this
MUMBAI : Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is a mature romance based in modern-day...
Did Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari turn off her comments section of a recent post after getting trolled?
MUMBAI:Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has been grabbing everyone’s attention with her public appearances and...
Exclusive! Jamie Lever roped in for Farhad Samji’s web show Pop Kaun?
MUMBAI : With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made on digital platform in...
Recent Stories
Did Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari turn off her comments section of a recent post after getting trolled?
Did Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari turn off her comments section of a recent post after getting trolled?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Did Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari turn off her comments section of a recent post after getting trolled?
Did Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari turn off her comments section of a recent post after getting trolled?
John Abraham
Will the magic of Akshay Kumar and John Abraham work for Awara Paagal Deewana 2?
Respect, privacy and permission are a must! Celebs react on violence at Sonu-Nigam concert
Respect, privacy and permission are a must! Celebs react on violence at Sonu-Nigam concert
Ajay Devgn, the star who is never seen at any parties
Ajay Devgn, the star who is never seen at any Bollywood parties
Akshay
John Abraham joins Firoz Nadiadwala’s Awara Pagal Deewana 2 along with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal
“Jeans ko to Sans Lene Do” netiens trolls Akanksha Sharma for her dress
“Jeans ko to Saans Lene Do,” say netiens as they troll Akanksha Sharma on her outfit