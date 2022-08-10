After biopics and remakes, Akshay Kumar turns his ways towards sequels?

MUMBAI:If we look at the last few films of Akshay Kumar, three films were remakes (Bachchhan Paandey, Cuttputlli, and Selfiee) and one was a biopic (Samrat Prithviraj). He also has one more remake (Soorarai Pottru), and a film based on real-life incident titled Capsule Gill in which he will be seen as Jaswant Singh Gill, a mining engineer who rescued 65 miners trapped in a flooded coal mine in West Bengal's Raniganj in 1989. He will also be seen as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat.

Well, of course remakes, biopics, and movies based on real-life incidents look favourite Akshay Kumar. However, it looks like the actor is not turning his ways towards sequels.

Akshay will be seen in Oh My God 2 and Hera Pheri 3 has also started rolling. Now, the recent reports also suggest that Awara Paagal Deewana 2 is in the pipeline. So, it looks like Akshay is now interested in taking the franchises forward.

Well, 2022 was not a great year for Akshay Kumar as he starred in four back to back flops, Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, and Ram Setu. Even 2023 has started on a low note for Akshay as Selfiee has become a disaster at the box office.

Currently, Akshay has many films lined up but apart from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan none of the films’ release date has been announced. BMCM is slated to release on Christmas this year.

