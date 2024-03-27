After Madgaon Express, audience demand for more such comedy and family friendly content

MUMBAI: Since a few years, we can say that the audience are being catered to some quality content as their choices have expanded and the lines are getting blurry. We now see a lot of unique content, be it on the big screens or the OTT platforms. The audience is enjoying the content as a lot of things were never seen before.

It’s not just Hindi audience but even South Indian audience which has taken interest in the latest movies and OTT series. In fact, things are now on such a level that we also have Pan-India movies, which if not realised earlier, are a pretty big change in itself. We got to watch Baahubali: The Beginning as the first Pan-India movie and Prabhas as the first Pan-India superstar.

However, there is something not so satisfying to a lot of people in the audience which is the genre of movies being shown to them. To go deeper into the matter, people in the audience are surely enjoying the new movies and series but after every announcement of a new project, they are also complaining about how the majority of the projects are thriller based. Meaning that it’s either action thriller, horror thriller, mystery thriller or any other kind of thriller which is not something that they look forward to in the name of ‘unique content’. For example, Fighter, Yodha, Jawan, Pathaan, Tiger 3, Murder Mubarak, Bastar: The Naxal Story and many more. We recently watched Madgaon Express and a lot of the people after watching the movie realised this and expressed their views online.

There are people in the audience who have pointed out how a while before the pandemic they got to watch a lot of movies which were in variety and were also family-friendly but now most of the movies are thriller movies and half of them aren’t family-friendly. They are also pointing out the scarce content in genres of comedy, family drama, pure horror, romantic comedy and what not.

It seems to be a matter which cannot be taken lightly as the audience really wants to be entertained with what they want to see.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

