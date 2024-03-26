Madgaon Express: From strong performances to great execution THESE factors are working well for the movie

MUMBAI: Movie Madgaon Express is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans all over the nation, the movie that has some amazing star cast like Nora Fatehi, Divyendu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Upendra Limaye, Chhaya Kadam and others is directed by Kunal Kemmu in his first directorial. The movie is getting love for some great performances and superb storytelling coming from the side of the actor Kunal Kemmu.

Having today let us have a look at the points and elements that are working very well in the favour of the movie and getting a lot of love from the fans.

Brilliant execution

It has to be the execution of the movie which has the brain of the actor turned director Kunal Kemmu. No doubt we have never seen such a hilarious execution, the plot line of the movie itself is very hilarious and right from the scenes and the execution the movie is the talk of the town and the director Kunal Kemmu is already getting a lot of praises for the same.

Strong performance

Definitely we have seen some great performances coming from the side of every actor present in the movie, we loved the comedy timing of every actor especially Prateek Gandhi. The actor was hilarious in every scene, especially the drug sequences.

Also read - Kunal Kemmu reveals motivation behind directing 'Madgaon Express'; Says ‘An actor’s life is never smooth sailing…’

Not a usual Goa movie

Normally we have seen Goa in Hindi cinema where there are beaches and the youngsters are partying, we also see girls wearing bikini and there are lot of skin shows, but the best part of the movie is you will get to see a Goa in a different limelight, you will get the vibe of raw Goa which is the high point and the USP of the movie.

Good comedy

Comedy has to be one of the plus points of the movie because it is the driving factor of the success of the movie, there are many scenes which are very hilarious and which will make you laugh out loud. Normally in comedy movies we see some forceful comedies but the best part of the movie is there is nothing forceful in this movie. Everything is placed so beautifully that you will fall in love with the movie all over again.

Well these are the points and elements that are working well with the favour of the movie Madgaon Express, what are your views on these points and how do you like the movie Madgaon Express, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Madgaon Express: Here is what we can expect from Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi starrer