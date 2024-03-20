Madgaon Express: Here is what we can expect from Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi starrer

Movie Madgaon Express is all set to hit the big screen and today let us have a look at the elements and points which we can expect from the movie
Madgaon

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Madgaon Express has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the trailer was out, the movie that has some amazing star cast Nora Fatehi, Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Upendra Limaye, Chhaya Kadam is directed by Kunal Kemmu. No doubt ever since that trailer is out the fans are waiting for the movie and it is the talk of the town, we are going to see yet another different side of every actor present in the movie

The movie is will be releasing this week and today let us have a look at the list what we can expect from the movie

Hilarious storyline

As we have seen in the trailer the story line is very hilarious, about three boys who are planning to go to Goa. Something happens in Goa because of which their life changes completely, the series of events we have seen in the trailer is very hilarious and we can expect some hilarious storyline in the movie.

Great comedy

It has been a long time since we have seen a good comedy on big screens, the trailer itself is very hilarious and it has many highpoints, so imagine how the movie will treat you. We can expect some great comedy in the movie and no doubt every actor present in the movie has good comedy timing.

Also read - Hansal Mehta praised the team of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express, saying, "This one is totally whacked out!"

Goa in Indian cinema

It has been a long time since we have seen Goa in Indian movies, the beautiful representation of Goa we have seen in Rohit Shetty movies and also in one of the iconic movies Dil Chahta Hai. After a long time we are going to see Goa on the big screen.

Foot tapping dance numbers

The songs of the movie Madgaon Express are very peppy and foot taping, it is already getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans all over and we are eagerly waiting to witness these songs on the big screen.

Different side of the actors

Definitely the trailer has got a big Thumbs Up from the fans as we have watched all these actors in a never seen before Avatar, especially talking about the actor Pratik Gandhi who is trying comedy for the very first time and he is definitely making us LOL right from the trailer itself.

Well these are the elements that we can expect from the movie Madgaon Express, what are your views on these points and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below

Movie Madgaon Express is all set to hit the big screen on 22nd March.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Madgaon Express madness took over Delhi! The cast along with director Kunal Kemmu promoted the film in the city!

