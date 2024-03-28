After 'Showtime' & 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', Emraan Hashmi set to shine in 'OG'

MUMBAI : Emraan Hashmi is garnering great response for his performance in 'Showtime' as well as 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', which are currently streaming on OTT platforms. While he played the role of a brash Bollywood producer Raghu Khanna in ‘Showtime’, he also delivered a diametrically opposite performance of a significant freedom fighter and activist Ram Manohar Lohia in ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, leaving the viewers in awe of his acting capabilities.

Now, Emraan Hashmi has piqued fans’ excitement by sharing his first look from the much-awaited Telugu film 'OG’. The actor will be seen playing ‘Omi Bhau’ in the film, which marks his Tollywood debut. The film will see Emraan sharing the screen space for the first time with Pawan Kalyan.

Meanwhile, apart from the Sujeeth directorial, Emraan Hashmi will also be seen in ‘Goodachari 2’ and ‘Ground Zero’.

