Afwaah trailer:Must Read! Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar starrer looks like interesting film about how rumours spread like fire on social media

MUMBAI :Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Afwaah was supposed to release in February. But, the movie got postponed and finally, today the makers have launched the trailer and announced the release date of the film. Afwaah will hit the big screens on 5th May 2023.

Bhumi took to Instagram to share the trailer of the film. She posted, “You can try to escape, but the chase never stops...Ek Afwaah aapki zindagi palat sakti hai. #AfwaahTrailer Out Now!”

Well, the trailer of the film is quite interesting and it showcases a harsh reality of how rumours spread like fire on social media. It revolves around two people, and how a rumours changes their lives. There’s a very relatable dialogue in the trailer mouthed by Bhumi, “Ek bewakof, dusre bewakof ko aake ek chiz batata hai. Woh bewakof woh chiz aage 10 logo ko batata hai bina soche samjhe. Jo Afwaahyeh hai na aise hie phailti hai.”

Afwaah is directed by Sudhir Mishra who is known for directing hard-hitting films like Chameli, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Yeh Saali Zindagi, Mumbai Cutting, Serious Men, and more. So, the expectations from Afwaah are quite high as Mishra has earlier directed good films.

This year, apart from Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, no small budget and mid-budget movies have done well at the box office. Even Bhumi’s last year Bheed became a disaster. Now, let’s wait and watch what response Afwaah will get at the box office.

