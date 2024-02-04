Ajay Devgn birthday: Wife Kajol has the sweetest message as the actor turns 55

MUMBAI : An actor like Ajay Devgn needs no introduction as he has given a lot to the Hindi film industry and has been loved by the audiences since his first movie ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ released. The actor has appeared in more than 100 movies and has won a lot of awards.

Also read - Kajol talks about being directed by husband Ajay Devgn, read on

Ajay Devgn made his mark first as an action hero, then he entered as a romantic hero and later entered the comedy genre. We can see how it all worked so well and the actor never failed to impress the audience, be it as an actor, be it as a director or be it as a producer.

He was last seen in the movie Shaitaan which a Hindi remake of a Gujarati movie ‘Vash’. Shaitaan featured Jyothika, Ajay Devgn, Janki Bodiwala and R Madhavan. The movie was directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Ajay Devgn. Shaitaan did well for the audience and even commercially as it collected Rs 142.06 Cr on its 25th day.

Now Ajay Devgn is preparing for his upcoming movie Maidaan which will be released in theatres on 10th April. The movie is going to face a clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which stars Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar. Talking about Maidaan, it stars Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Keerthy Suresh and Boman Irani. The audience is eagerly waiting for the trailer.

However, fans of Ajay Devgn have been excited as today is their favourite actor’s birthday. Now on this day, none other than his wife, Kajol has wished him and it’s truly a sweet post which brings a smile to our faces. Take a look at the post below:

We know how calm and relaxed Ajay Devgn always appears to be and after reading what Kajol has to say about this side of Ajay Devgn, we can truly say that they know each other so well and are surely one of the best couples from the Hindi movie industry. Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married on February 24th, 1999 in an intimate wedding.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.