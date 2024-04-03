Kajol talks about being directed by husband Ajay Devgn, read on

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are two of the biggest and most popular stars in Bollywood. They are also one of the most influential couples in the industry. Recently, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress opened up about her experience of being directed by him.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/04/2024 - 05:45
movie_image: 
Kajol

MUMBAI: Kajol and Ajay Devgn are two of the biggest and most popular stars in Bollywood. They are also one of the most influential couples in the industry. 

Also read - https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/woah-kajol-makes-shocking-comment-when-asked-about-daughter-nysa-devgans-behaviour 

Recently, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress opened up about her experience of being directed by him. Praising her husband, Kajol said that she keeps telling him to direct a film for her.

Kajol acted in Ajay Devgn's 2008 directorial debut U Me Aur Hum. The romantic drama was co-written, produced, directed, and acted by Devgn. It met with mostly mixed critical response but Kajol and Devgn's acting were praised. In a recent interview with Film Companion, the actress opened up about what it was like being directed by him. 

She said, "That was awesome actually he is one of the best directors that I have ever worked with and I keep telling him I was like you need to take me back into your movie again we need to do a film together but I think he has to find the "perfect script" for that which he hasn't come across.

During the interview, Kajol revealed that while she has seen a lot of his films, her husband has seen "very little" of her work. When asked about her favorite films of his, she responded: “I loved him in Company. I loved him in Bhagat Singh. I loved him in Zakhm. Three awesome, awesome performances. Recently, I would say I liked him in Runway. I thought he was really, really good in Runway 34. And I think out of all his performances, these stood out.”

The actress also stated that now it has been tough for her to sit through a two or three-hour film and she avoids watching films that make her feel sad. Workwise, Kajol was recently seen playing a lawyer in the web series The Trial and in the OTT anthology film Lust Stories 2. 

Also read - https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/wow-what-kajol-would-advice-her-20-year-old-self-read-more-230910 

She has started shooting for Kriti Sanon's maiden production venture Do Patti. The film is helmed by writer Kanika Dhillon. Apart from these, she is also working on Sarzameen with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 

Kajol Ajay Devgn U Me Aur Hum Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/04/2024 - 05:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Jasleen Singh on importance of mental health, "...it's important to talk about it..."
MUMBAI : ADHD is a short film based on Mental Health awareness. The film was a Youtube release on Content Keedas...
Rab Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Kaynaat is back to take revenge from Dua
MUMBAI: Following a significant leap of 22 years, Rab Se Hai Dua introduces viewers to a new narrative where the...
Hilarious! Have a look at the mistake committed by Arshad Warsi in Golmaal Again, which was recently highlighted by director Rohit Shetty
MUMBAI : One of the most loved movies of all time is Golmaal Again. The movie that has great names like Ajay Devgn,...
Kajol talks about being directed by husband Ajay Devgn, read on
MUMBAI: Kajol and Ajay Devgn are two of the biggest and most popular stars in Bollywood. They are also one of the most...
Mehndi Wala Ghar actor Arpit Kapoor speaks about the challenges he faces to play the character of Akshay; reveals the reason why he signed the show - Exclusive
MUMBAI: Arpit Kapoor is a known actor of television and he has a good fan following.He has been part of many successful...
Boogie Woogie, Zara Nachke Dikha, Dance India Dance super moms are the few dance reality show that have vanished from the small screens
MUMBAI: Dance Reality shows are one of the most loved shows on television.The first ever dance reality show on...
Recent Stories
Jasleen Singh
Exclusive! Jasleen Singh on importance of mental health, "...it's important to talk about it..."
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Jasleen Singh
Exclusive! Jasleen Singh on importance of mental health, "...it's important to talk about it..."
Arshad Warsi
Hilarious! Have a look at the mistake committed by Arshad Warsi in Golmaal Again, which was recently highlighted by director Rohit Shetty
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala opens up about reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 28 years in Heeramandi ‘It’s been a humongous journey’
Katrina
Katrina Kaif reveals the difference between working with Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan
Dibyendu
Dibyendu Bhattacharya HIGHLIGHTS lack of positive roles for dark-skinned actors in Bollywood; Says ‘It is a global issue’
Ileana D'Cruz
Ileana D'Cruz shares insights into her experience with postpartum depression; Says ‘Truth is it’s been incredibly tough some days’