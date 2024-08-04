Akshay Kumar all set to mark his Tollywood debut with Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa'

Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, and it is said to be based on the story of Kannappa, a devotee of Hindu god Shiva. The film was produced by Mohan Babu through AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/08/2024 - 17:05
movie_image: 
Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI: According to reports, Akshay Kumar is currently preparing for the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, and is going to make his Tollywood debut in the movie Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu.

(Also read: OMG! This is what caused a rift in the friendship between Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, read to know )

Although the actor has not officially confirmed the news, industry tracker Ramesh Bala announced X and said, “Bollywood Superstar @akshaykumar joins the cast of Prestigious Pan-India Biggie - Actor @iVishnuManchu's Big Budget movie #Kannappa. After #Prabhas, @Mohanlal, @PDdancing and @realsarathkumar - @akshaykumar is one more grand addition to the movie's cast..Stay tuned for more exciting updates..”

Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, and it is said to be based on the story of Kannappa, a devotee of Hindu god Shiva. The film was produced by Mohan Babu through AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. The film also stars Mohan Babu, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Madhoo, Sarathkumar, Prabhu Deva, Brahmanandam, Mukesh Rishi, Kaushal Manda and among others.

Regarding his professional life, Akshay is working on Sarfira, the official version of Soorarai Pottru. In addition, he has appeared in Shankara, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, Sky Force, Khel Khel Mein, Singham Again, Hera Pheri sequel, and Welcome To The Jungle, among others.

Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar's film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is scheduled to open in theaters on April 10, 2024. Akshay Kumar's daring stunts and Tiger Shroff's breathtaking action scenes grabbed attention. Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Manushi Chhillar, play important roles in the movie alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

(Also read: Fascinating! Akshay Kumar all set to return to his most bankable superstar tag in 2024, to earn around 5000 crore with cumulative box office; Check out here how! )

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Credit-Free Press Journal 

Akshay Kumar Singham Again Independence Day Ajay Devgn Ranveer Singh Singham Sooryavanshi Simmba Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Pooja Entertainment Ganapath Airlift Veer Pahariya South News Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Digital Movies TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/08/2024 - 17:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
6 Iconic Characters That Will Stay with Us Forever
MUMBAI: From the big screen to our hearts, certain characters leave an unforgettable mark on their fans. These...
Neha Solanki roped in for Cockrow Shaika Productions' next on Colors as lead - EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI: Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment are known for shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey...
BTS: Butter to DNA, here are top 5 songs from the band you won’t stop grooving to
MUMBAI: Any person who might not even be aware of the word ‘k-pop’ would still know about BTS as this boy band has...
Twinkle Arora roped in for Cockrow Shaika Productions' next on Colors as negative lead - EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI: Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment are known for shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey...
Lights, Camera, Birthday: Superstars who unveiled movie first looks on their birthday!
MUMBAI: In the world of cinema, birthdays are not just personal celebrations for actors; they are also moments of joy...
Chamkila: Makers shares beautiful moments from behind the scenes
MUMBAI: Imtiaz Ali has made and offered some truly wonderful films that have transported us to different worlds over...
Recent Stories
Iconic Characters
6 Iconic Characters That Will Stay with Us Forever
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Iconic Characters
6 Iconic Characters That Will Stay with Us Forever
Lights, Camera, Birthday
Lights, Camera, Birthday: Superstars who unveiled movie first looks on their birthday!
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon Crosses The Box Office Milestone Of Back To Back 100 Crores This 2024
Fan's Choice
Fan's Choice: Loved Director and Actor Duo Audience Wants To See Collaborate Again
Sai Tamhankar
Sai Tamhankar to visit her hometown after 3 years for Gudi Padwa celebrations!
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar Gets Candid about his Alternate Career If He Wasn’t An Actor