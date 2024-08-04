Akshay Kumar all set to mark his Tollywood debut with Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa'

MUMBAI: According to reports, Akshay Kumar is currently preparing for the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, and is going to make his Tollywood debut in the movie Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu.

Although the actor has not officially confirmed the news, industry tracker Ramesh Bala announced X and said, “Bollywood Superstar @akshaykumar joins the cast of Prestigious Pan-India Biggie - Actor @iVishnuManchu's Big Budget movie #Kannappa. After #Prabhas, @Mohanlal, @PDdancing and @realsarathkumar - @akshaykumar is one more grand addition to the movie's cast..Stay tuned for more exciting updates..”

Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, and it is said to be based on the story of Kannappa, a devotee of Hindu god Shiva. The film was produced by Mohan Babu through AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. The film also stars Mohan Babu, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Madhoo, Sarathkumar, Prabhu Deva, Brahmanandam, Mukesh Rishi, Kaushal Manda and among others.

Regarding his professional life, Akshay is working on Sarfira, the official version of Soorarai Pottru. In addition, he has appeared in Shankara, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, Sky Force, Khel Khel Mein, Singham Again, Hera Pheri sequel, and Welcome To The Jungle, among others.

Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar's film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is scheduled to open in theaters on April 10, 2024. Akshay Kumar's daring stunts and Tiger Shroff's breathtaking action scenes grabbed attention. Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Manushi Chhillar, play important roles in the movie alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Credit-Free Press Journal