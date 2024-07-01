Fascinating! Akshay Kumar all set to return to his most bankable superstar tag in 2024, to earn around 5000 crore with cumulative box office; Check out here how!

At that time, Khiladi Kumar successfully channeled his inner deshbhakt vibe and used it to great effect in his films, bringing in large audiences. Akshay appears to be returning to the box office in 2024, to earn over 5000 crore overall.
MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar used to be the top performer at the box office. The period in which not a single A-lister could provide potential hits at the box office. At that time, Khiladi Kumar successfully channeled his inner deshbhakt vibe and used it to great effect in his films, bringing in large audiences. Akshay appears to be returning to the box office in 2024, to earn over 5000 crore overall.

Actors used to frequently drop movies, giving themselves two to three months' notice. Previously, in the 1970s and 1980s, celebrities would release three to four movies every month. However, as time went on, the distance grew, and finally, performers committed to one movie at a time.

At this point, Akshay Kumar broke the mold and decided to take a risk by releasing three or four movies in a single year. Reverting to the previous filming method, he began working a 9–6 shift and finishing films in 40–45 days. He benefited from such planning and execution as well.

The superstar was in fact responsible for bringing people back to the theaters with his 2021 Diwali film Sooryavanshi, but things significantly altered in the post-pandemic world, and in 2022, he suffered a major setback when four of his theatrical releases failed to make a profit.

Bachchhan Paandey during Holi, Samrat Prithviraj in the summer, Raksha Bandhan on Independence Day/Raksha Bandhan, and Ram Setu on Diwali were Akshay Kumar's four theatrical releases in 2022. All four movies had awful finishes as a result of poor scripting and changing viewer preferences for certain kinds of content.

The bad luck continued in 2023 with Selfiee and Mission Raniganj, but there was a glimmer of hope when he appeared as Lord Shiva's messenger in Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2. With high-profile movies set to open four of the year's biggest festivals, the actor now appears to be more poised for the following year.

Akshay Kumar is prepared to enjoy Eid with his action bigge Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in 2024. Tiger Shroff co-stars with the superstar in the film, which has an enormous budget of over 300 crore. Under Ali Abbas Zafar's direction, it will carry on the popular legacy of action movies.

Following Eid, Akshay Kumar will make an extended cameo in Singham Again on Independence Day. The superhit trio of Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh, who portray Singham, Sooryavanshi, and Simmba in their respective cop universes, means that Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe is projected to pull in big numbers.

The date October 2nd was blocked by Akshay Kumar's Sky Force. The actor portrays an Air Force officer who will commemorate one of the Indian Air Force's greatest successes. Together with Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur, Akshay's co-star from Airlift, Veer Pahariya makes his feature debut in the movie.

In the end, the actor will be back for Christmas with the comedy-entertainer Welcome To The Jungle, a Welcome Threequel. With Akki reconnecting with his Mohra actress Raveena Tandon, the film's star cast is already the talk of the town. Given the value of the franchise name and Akshay's impeccable comedic timing on screen, the movie might be an absolute hit.

Akshay Kumar has made around 4800 crore at the box office over the course of more than 32 years. With four films in 2024, the actor will undoubtedly join the 5000 crore club, which is a noteworthy accomplishment. Though he has been one of the most bankable box office stars, he may not be putting out huge numbers, but he always makes sure to push his films in the profit-making zone, which is always the better option! Perhaps he will restore his box office glory and regain his Midas touch!

Credit- Koimoi

