What! Akshay Kumar once worked as a light man in films, Read on to know more

Akshay’s film OMG 2 released recently and has been impressing one and all. There are some interesting facts about the actor that many might not know.
Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI:  Akshay Kumar who is also synonymous with the name Khiladi has never failed to entertain his fans. He is one actor who has been known to be the busiest in the film industry with 4-5 film releases every year. But in the past 2-3 years, luck seems to not have been in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor’s favor. He has had a string of flops.

Akshay’s film OMG 2 released recently and has been impressing one and all. There are some interesting facts about the actor that many might not know. Speaking about it in a previous interview, Akshay said, “Before becoming an actor I worked as a light man with a photographer. I had clicked a lot of pictures of actors as a light boy, I had clicked Govinda sahab's photo also. I still remember how when he was seeing his picture (that I had clicked) and he happened to look at me and told me 'beta tu hero kyun nahi ban jaataa, hero lagta hai tu and I was like 'kyun mazaak kar rahe ho.”

Akshay then went on to become one of the biggest stars of Bollywood. He is also trained in Taekwondo, Karate and Muay Thai.

Akshay has also worked as a waiter and chef when he was living in Bangkok.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

