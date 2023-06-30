WOAH! Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Housefull 5 announced; to clash with THIS biggie

MUMBAI: After the four successful films in the Housefull franchise, now today, the makers have announced the fifth instalment of the movie. Housefull 5 will star Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh who have been the constant in the franchise.

Akshay took to Twitter to make an announcement about the movie. He tweeted, “Get ready for FIVE times the madness! Bringing to y'all #SajidNadiadwala’s #Housefull5 Directed by @Tarunmansukhani See you in cinemas on Diwali 2024!”

While of course his fans are super happy, netizens have marked that Housefull 5 will clash with Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Check out the tweets below...



The third instalment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise was announced a few months ago, and Kartik will be seen playing the male lead in it. However, it is not yet known which actress will be seen in the lead role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Diwali 2024 is quite far, and none of the films have started rolling, so we won’t be surprised if this clash will be averted. But, if the box office clash happens it will be interesting to see which movie will get the better response at the ticket windows.

Talking about other movies of Akshay, the actor has OMG 2, Soorarai Pottru, The Great Indian Rescue, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Jolly LLB 3, Hera Pheri 4, and C. Sankaran Nair’s biopic.

Meanwhile, Kartik has Kabir Khan’s next, Captain India, and Aashiqui 3 lined up.

