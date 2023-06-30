Must Read! SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer takes a good start, but needs to keep the momentum

MUMBAI: SatyaPrem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani was released yesterday. The film has received positive reviews and it was expected to do well at the box office on its day one. The movie has taken a good start and the partial holiday has helped it.

The Sameer Vidwans’ directorial collected Rs. 9.25 crore at the box office on day 1 which is good. However, a double digital opening would have been better. Now, the movie needs to keep the momentum during the weekdays. We can expect it to drop today (Friday), but then it can take a good jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday.

The reviews and the word of mouth are very positive. So, it won’t be surprising if it does well in its first weekend.

The movie has opened better than Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, but it has failed to beat Kartik and Kiara’s last release together, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. For now, it looks like the movie in its first weekend can collect around Rs. 45-50 crore.

Meanwhile, 1920 Horrors of The Heart has collected around Rs. 9.50 crore at the box office in its first week which is decent. On the other hand, Adipurush fell flat in its week 2 and collected Rs. 22.43 crore (all languages), taking the till date total to Rs. 282.33 crore. It’s a disaster!

