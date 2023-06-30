Must Read! SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer takes a good start, but needs to keep the momentum

SatyaPrem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has taken a good start at the box office. Read on to know more...
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Fri, 06/30/2023 - 12:27
movie_image: 
SatyaPrem Ki Katha

MUMBAI: SatyaPrem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani was released yesterday. The film has received positive reviews and it was expected to do well at the box office on its day one. The movie has taken a good start and the partial holiday has helped it.

The Sameer Vidwans’ directorial collected Rs. 9.25 crore at the box office on day 1 which is good. However, a double digital opening would have been better. Now, the movie needs to keep the momentum during the weekdays. We can expect it to drop today (Friday), but then it can take a good jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday.

Also Read: SatyaPrem Ki Katha movie review: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are excellent in this film which is A Must Watch, 100 Takka!

The reviews and the word of mouth are very positive. So, it won’t be surprising if it does well in its first weekend.

The movie has opened better than Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, but it has failed to beat Kartik and Kiara’s last release together, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. For now, it looks like the movie in its first weekend can collect around Rs. 45-50 crore.

Meanwhile, 1920 Horrors of The Heart has collected around Rs. 9.50 crore at the box office in its first week which is decent. On the other hand, Adipurush fell flat in its week 2 and collected Rs. 22.43 crore (all languages), taking the till date total to Rs. 282.33 crore. It’s a disaster!

Also Read: Exclusive! Is Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha heading for a good start? Here’s what film business expert has to say

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Satyaprem Ki Katha Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani Sameer Vidwans Shehzada Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 1920 Horrors of the Heart Adipurush Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Murtuza Iqbal's picture

About Author

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Fri, 06/30/2023 - 12:27

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Is Ameesha Patel’s character Sakina dead in Gadar 2? The actress breaks silence
MUMBAI: In the teaser of Gadar 2, there is a scene in which Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) is sitting in a graveyard and...
Exciting! Kaun Banega Crorepati’s promo talks about changes in the new season, host Amitabh Bachchan says “Badal raha hai…”
MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati is a much-loved show. From youngsters to senior citizens, everyone enjoys this quiz-based...
WOAH! Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Housefull 5 announced; to clash with THIS biggie
MUMBAI: After the four successful films in the Housefull franchise, now today, the makers have announced the fifth...
Pandya Store: Upcoming Drama! Pandya brothers hopeful for future, Dhara decision to come as shocker
MUMBAI:Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Bhavani tells Savi to be like Sai
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Must Read! SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer takes a good start, but needs to keep the momentum
MUMBAI: SatyaPrem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani was released yesterday. The film has received...
Recent Stories
Ameesha Patel
Must Read! Is Ameesha Patel’s character Sakina dead in Gadar 2? The actress breaks silence
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ameesha Patel
Must Read! Is Ameesha Patel’s character Sakina dead in Gadar 2? The actress breaks silence
Akshay Kumar
WOAH! Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Housefull 5 announced; to clash with THIS biggie
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Must Read! Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis gives an important update
Ranveena Tandon
Really! When Raveena Tandon revealed she was ‘torn’ between friends Sridevi and Mona Kapoor
Karan Johar
Shocking! The truth about the fees charged by 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' is out, read to know more
Exclusive! Abhimanyu Singh on working with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, “It’s been my dream”
Exclusive! Abhimanyu Singh on working with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, “It’s been my dream”