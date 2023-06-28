Exclusive! Is Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha heading for a good start? Here’s what film business expert has to say

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be seen together in SatyaPrem Ki Katha which is all set to release tomorrow. TellyChakkar recently interacted with producer and film business expert Girish Johar about the movie.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/28/2023 - 17:43
Kartik Aaryan

MUMBAI: After the super success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be seen together in SatyaPrem Ki Katha which is all set to release tomorrow. The trailer and the songs of the film have received a good response, and now, all eyes are on the box office.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with producer and film business expert Girish Johar about the movie. When asked about the film’s buzz, he said, “The awareness level is quite high and the songs are being talked about. Kartik and Kiara’s pairing has been successful in the past, and they are looking good together. The promotional levels are also good. Overall, I feel optimistic and expecting a good start at the box office.”

Talking about what opening the film can take at the box office, Johar stated, “The advance booking has been quite decent and it’s a partial holiday. So, as always I would give a particular range. I will be happy if the film opens anywhere from Rs. 7-8 crore because that’s a good number and seeing the long weekend ahead, it can have a good run at the box office.”

When asked him if SPK is an important film for Kartik to prove his stardom, Girish Johar stated, “Yes, for sure, but it is not only important for Kartik, it is also important for the fraternity because we have been yearning for good films to run at the box office. Now, everything boils down to the content. If the film opens well that means his stardom is intact; even Shehzada got an opening of Rs. 6 crore+ opening. So, audiences want to see him provided the content matches their expectations.”

So, are you excited for SatyaPrem Ki Katha? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

