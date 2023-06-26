Hilarious! These memes on the recreated version of Pasoori Nu from SatyaPrem Ki Katha will make you laugh out loud

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be seen together in SatyaPrem Ki Katha which is all set to release on 29th June 2023. The trailer and the songs of the film have grabbed everyone’s attention, and today, a new song titled Pasoori Nu from the film has been released.

Pasoori Nu is a recreated version of a Pakistani song which became very famous across the globe. On social media, people have made many reels on it.

The original song was composed by Ali Sethi and Xulfi, and Ali and Ali and Shae Gill had sung it. The recreated version is composed by Rochak Kohli and Ali Sethi, and sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar.

Well, netizens are surely not happy with the recreated version and they have made memes on it. The memes are so hilarious that it will make you laugh out loud. Check them out below...

While many netizens are upset with this recreated version, a few have praised Airijit Singh’s voice in it.

Have you heard the recreated version of Pasoori Nu and what do you have to say about it? Let us know in the comments below.

Talking about SatyaPrem Ki Katha, it’s a romantic-drama, and audiences are excited for it as it brings back the hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 jodi Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani back on the big screens together. The movie is releasing on a holiday (Bakra Eid), so let’s wait and watch what response it will get at the box office.

