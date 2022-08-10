WOW! Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 to get a theatrical release? Excited fans say, “Good Decision”

There were reports that Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 will be getting an OTT release. However, a recent report suggests that it will get a theatrical release.
OMG 2 poster

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 has been in the news for the past many months. The shooting of the film is reportedly wrapped up, and there were reports that the movie will get an OTT release.

However, a recent report suggests that the movie won’t release on OTT and it will get a theatrical release. Well, Akshay Kumar’s fans are very happy about it as they wanted OMG 2 to get a theatrical release.

Also Read: Trolled! Netizens are not happy with Sara Ali Khan’s casting in Akshay Kumar’s SkyForce; call her “Queen of overacting”

A fan tweeted, “This is what everyone wanted...this movie will surprise everyone for sure. blockbuster loading..” Another fan posted, “If this movie made properly like first part then it has full potential to perform well at the box office. Overall I have high hopes that from this movie Khiladi will make a good comeback.” One more fan tweeted, “Khiladi will back with a bang in theatre in this year. Movie on a topic that no one wants to talk about.” Check out the tweets below...


 
Now, let’s wait for an official announcement about the release date of the movie. Are you excited to watch OMG 2 in theatres? Let us know in the comments below.

Apart from OMG 2, Akshay has Soorarai Pottru, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, The Great Indian Rescue, Hera Pheri 4, and C Sankaran Nair biopic. The actor is currently in Dehradun and he is shooting for C Sankaran Nair biopic which also stars Ananya Panday in the lead role.

Also Read: Must Read! Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movies and the buzz around them

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Akshay Kumar OMG 2 Pankaj Tripathi Yami Gautam Soorarai Pottru Bade Miyan Chote Miyan The Great Indian Rescue Hera Pheri 4 Movie News TellyChakkar
Latest Video
