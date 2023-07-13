Must Read! Akshay Kumar slashes his fees after recent string of flops? Here’s how much he charged for his upcoming film OMG2

As per reports, the Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood has now reduced his fees to a great extent for his upcoming film OMG 2.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/13/2023 - 10:22
movie_image: 
Here’s how much he charged for his upcoming film OMG2

MUMBAI :Akshay Kumar who is also synonymous with the name Khiladi has never failed to entertain his fans. He is one actor who has been known to be the busiest in the film industry with 4-5 film releases every year. But in past 2-3 years, luck seem to not have been in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor’s favor. He has had a string of flops.

Also Read- Wow! Akshay Kumar has his eyes on sequels; THESE are the franchise films he has lined up


Post the pandemic, only one film of Akshay Kumar has worked at the box office. Sooryavanshi was a hit, but later, Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, and Selfiee, all failed to make a mark. Now, Akshay has many interesting films coming up, but it looks like the actor is eyeing on sequels and he has as many as four franchise movies lined up.

As per reports, the Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood has now reduced his fees to a great extent for his upcoming film OMG 2.

Akshay Kumar who is known to be the highest paid actors of the film industry used to charge a whopping Rs 50-100 crores per film. But reportedly he is charging only Rs 35 crore for OMG 2. His co-star Pankaj Tripathi is charging Rs 5 crores while Yami Gautam will take home around Rs 2-3 cores.

Also Read- WOAH! Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Housefull 5 announced; to clash with THIS biggie

Akshay will be essaying the role of Lord Shiva in OMG 2. It is slated to release on 11th August 2023. The film will be clashing with Gadar 2 and Animal, so it will be interesting to see what response it will get at the box office.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-DNA

 

 

Akshay Kumar OMG2 Atrangi Re Raksha Bandhan Toilet Ek Prem Katha Ram Setu Cinderella Selfiee Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/13/2023 - 10:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Manisha Rani becomes the new captain of the house
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss enters the fourth week and there is so much that has happened in the houseWe saw how the nomination...
EXCLUSIVE! Ishaan Dhawan on Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare's concept: I felt that I am not doing a mythological show but the feeling is the same
MUMBAI :Ishaan Dhawan is playing the lead role in Sony Sab's show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare.The actor is seen as...
Anupamaa: OMG! Little Anu injures herself as she runs to stop Anupama from going; leaving Anuj in a dilemma
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Imlie: New Storm! Imlie and Atharva’s love story hit by another storm, Imlie and Kairi leave the house
MUMBAI :Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Rab Se Hai Dua: OMG! Dua and Ammi mark their entry with a donkey
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Magic Moment! Ishaan goes on knees for Reeva
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Here’s how much he charged for his upcoming film OMG2
Must Read! Akshay Kumar slashes his fees after recent string of flops? Here’s how much he charged for his upcoming film OMG2
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan
Exciting! Kiara Advani to be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan
SRK
Must Read! “Jab Main villain Banta hun….” This dialog reminds of SRK from Baazigar, Darr and others
shares her weight loss journey and more
Kya Baat Hai! Alia Bhatt takes her fans to some amazing BTS glimpses of her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, shares her weight loss journey and more
Jhumka
Trending Entertainment News For Today: What Jhumka getting a great response, Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday’s PDA and more
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
WOW! Netizens love ‘What Jhumka’ from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; they say, “Amazing song... Karan Johar is best”
Jawan
Must Read! Jawan actress Ridhi Dogra reveals why she didn’t click a picture with Shah Rukh Khan on the sets