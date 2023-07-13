Must Read! Akshay Kumar slashes his fees after recent string of flops? Here’s how much he charged for his upcoming film OMG2

MUMBAI :Akshay Kumar who is also synonymous with the name Khiladi has never failed to entertain his fans. He is one actor who has been known to be the busiest in the film industry with 4-5 film releases every year. But in past 2-3 years, luck seem to not have been in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor’s favor. He has had a string of flops.

Post the pandemic, only one film of Akshay Kumar has worked at the box office. Sooryavanshi was a hit, but later, Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, and Selfiee, all failed to make a mark. Now, Akshay has many interesting films coming up, but it looks like the actor is eyeing on sequels and he has as many as four franchise movies lined up.

As per reports, the Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood has now reduced his fees to a great extent for his upcoming film OMG 2.

Akshay Kumar who is known to be the highest paid actors of the film industry used to charge a whopping Rs 50-100 crores per film. But reportedly he is charging only Rs 35 crore for OMG 2. His co-star Pankaj Tripathi is charging Rs 5 crores while Yami Gautam will take home around Rs 2-3 cores.

Akshay will be essaying the role of Lord Shiva in OMG 2. It is slated to release on 11th August 2023. The film will be clashing with Gadar 2 and Animal, so it will be interesting to see what response it will get at the box office.

Credit-DNA