Wow! Akshay Kumar has his eyes on sequels; THESE are the franchise films he has lined up

MUMBAI: Post the pandemic, only one film of Akshay Kumar has worked at the box office. Sooryavanshi was a hit, but later, Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, and Selfiee, all failed to make a mark.

Now, Akshay has many interesting films coming up, but it looks like the actor is eyeing on sequels and he has as many as four franchise movies lined up. Check out the list below...

OMG 2

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in OMG 2 which is slated to release on 11th August 2023. The film is already ready for a release, and the moviegoers are excited for it. However, it will be clashing with Gadar 2 and Animal, so it will be interesting to see what response it will get at the box office.

Housefull 5

Just yesterday it was announced that Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh will be returning with the fifth instalment of Housefull. It will be directed by Tarun Manshukhani and will be released on Diwali 2024.

Hera Pheri 4

Earlier this year, a picture of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal had made it to the social media from the sets of Hera Pheri 3 which is reportedly titled Hera Pheri 4. Suniel Shetty has also confirmed that the movie is happening, and it will start rolling by the end of this year.

Jolly LLB 3

While there were reports of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi teaming up for Jolly LLB 3, the latter in an interview with TellyChakkar confirmed that they are teaming up for the third instalment of Jolly LLB and they will start shooting for the film early next year.

