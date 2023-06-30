Must read! Fans ask for Hera Pheri 3 s there is announcement for Houseful 5

MUMBAI: One of the most loved comedy franchises of Indian cinema is Housefull, we have seen and loved all the 4 parts of the movie Housefull and definitely every part has a good repeat value.

There were many news and reports which were floating all over the internet which were talking about the cast of the movie Housefull 5 and today finally the actor Akshay Kumar have announced Housefull 5, taking to his Instagram handle the actor has announced the fifth part of the comedy franchise and since then the fans are showering all the love and they are very excited.

On one hand there are fans who are expressing their excitement on this, whereas on the other there are many people who are waiting for the Hera Pheri 3 and asking the actor what about the update on Hera Pheri 3.

As we can see from these comments people are eagerly looking forward to the movie announcement of Hera Pheri 3 as there was a strong buzz in between and now it had dropped.

