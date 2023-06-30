Trolled! Ananya Panday hides her face at the airport; netizens say, “Face chupaane ka logic hi nahi samjh aata”

MUMBAI: Star kids getting trolled on social media is nothing new. Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and many other star kids are always targeted by the trolls. Recently, Ananya was spotted at the airport and the actress is being trolled.

Ananya is seen wearing a mask as well as hiding her face with her phone. Well, netizens are trolling her for doing that.



A netizen commented, “Inke bhi alag hi draame rahte hai Face chupaane ka logic hi nahi samjh aata mask b laga rakha hai.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Aisa kaam Q krte ho jo chehra hi chupana pade.” One more netizen commented, “Kambal chura k le jarhi isliye face chupa rahi.” Check out the comments below...



Ananya has always been quite friendly with the paparazzi. But, we wonder what happened this time that she decided to hide her fans.

Talking about her projects, the actress has movies like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Control, and Dream Girl 2. She will also be seen in an OTT series titled Call Me Bae. Dream Girl 2, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, is slated to release on 25th August 2023. The release date of other films are not yet announced.

