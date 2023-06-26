Aww! Besties Shanaya, Ananya and Suhana recreate the most cutest throwback picture

MUMBAI: Bollywood BFF and star kids Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor shared a throwback childhood picture on their social media. Having grown up together, the kids have several fond moments and thus the trio recently recreated their viral childhood photo, where all of them posed with water guns. Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared a collage picture on her stories that she captioned, "Sisters 4ever."

The first picture features the trio from their childhood days, holding a gun in their hands while the second one featured them grown up and striking the same pose. Suhana stood in the middle while Shanaya and Ananya stood on either side.

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter also shared the picture on her stories and captioned it with a red heart emoticon. While Ananya looked pretty in a white T-shirt, Suhana donned a blue printed outfit and Shanaya opted for a black dress.

For the unversed, Suhana is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Ananya is Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey's first daughter while Shanaya is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor.

The trio have been childhood friends and often shell out big-time friendship goals. While Ananya has already made her Bollywood debut back in 2019 with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, Suhana Khan is going to step into Bollywood this year with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, The Archies is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India.

Shanaya will also be making her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Bedhadak. The film also stars Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Ananya will be next seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film. The actress also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and a comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Also, she will be making her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video's 'Call me bae'.

