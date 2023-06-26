Aww! Besties Shanaya, Ananya and Suhana recreate the most cutest throwback picture

Bollywood BFF and star kids Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor shared a throwback childhood picture on their social media.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 06/26/2023 - 08:15
movie_image: 
Suhana Khan

MUMBAI: Bollywood BFF and star kids Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor shared a throwback childhood picture on their social media. Having grown up together, the kids have several fond moments and thus the trio recently recreated their viral childhood photo, where all of them posed with water guns. Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared a collage picture on her stories that she captioned, "Sisters 4ever."

Also read - Kya Baat Hai! Suhana Khan achieves her first big milestone and makes her public debut!

The first picture features the trio from their childhood days, holding a gun in their hands while the second one featured them grown up and striking the same pose. Suhana stood in the middle while Shanaya and Ananya stood on either side.

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter also shared the picture on her stories and captioned it with a red heart emoticon. While Ananya looked pretty in a white T-shirt, Suhana donned a blue printed outfit and Shanaya opted for a black dress.

For the unversed, Suhana is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Ananya is Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey's first daughter while Shanaya is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. 

The trio have been childhood friends and often shell out big-time friendship goals. While Ananya has already made her Bollywood debut back in 2019 with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, Suhana Khan is going to step into Bollywood this year with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, The Archies is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India.

Shanaya will also be making her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Bedhadak. The film also stars Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Also read - What! Suhana Khan gets a flying kiss from Agstya Nanda, is their relationship official?

Ananya will be next seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film. The actress also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and a comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Also, she will be making her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video's 'Call me bae'.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - India TV

Suhana Khan Ananya Panday Shanaya Kapoor The Archies Dream Girl 2 Bedhadak Call Me Bae Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 06/26/2023 - 08:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
'It's going to be a lot of fun to see Salman in action,' says Rakul on 'BB OTT 2'
MUMBAI:Actress Rakul Preet Singh will be seen promoting her upcoming film 'I Love You' on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode...
Kumkum Bhagya: What! Reality of Akshay and Prachi's marriage revealed; Ranbir is heartbroken
MUMBAI:Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Exclusive! “Kevin and I were good friends but once he was successful, he developed an attitude, he unfollowed me and the reason is unknown" - Madhav Shharma
MUMBAI:Madhav Shharma is one of the most popular personalities on television and has a good fan following.He rose to...
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Shocking! Ruhaan strangles Dua to death
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: Must read! Anupama enjoys her farewell party at the Shah house, Anuj waits for her
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Aww! Besties Shanaya, Ananya and Suhana recreate the most cutest throwback picture
MUMBAI: Bollywood BFF and star kids Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor shared a throwback childhood picture...
Recent Stories
Suhana Khan
Aww! Besties Shanaya, Ananya and Suhana recreate the most cutest throwback picture
Latest Video
Related Stories
Exciting! Upcoming new Hindi movies and OTT series this week: SatyaPrem Ki Katha, The Night Manager Part 2, and more
Exciting! Upcoming new Hindi movies and OTT series this week: SatyaPrem Ki Katha, The Night Manager Part 2, and more
The Kerala Story
Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing Hindi women-centric films
Rekha
Rekha loves to sketch with charcoal, reveals 'GHKPM' director
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar has been 'obsessed' with cars since childhood
Nawazuddin
Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Haddi' features hundreds of real transgender people
shooting experience with Amitabh Bachchan
Sumeet Vyas recounts his fun shooting experience with Amitabh Bachchan