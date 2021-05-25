Akshay Kumar came forward to help 3600 dancers with monthly ration, READ MORE

MUMBAI: In this difficult time of covid we see many Bollywood celebs are coming forwards to help each other in their own ways, Akshay Kumar, for instance, has been doing his bit for well over a year for those impacted by the pandemic. Yesterday, the actor stepped forward to help choreographer Ganesh Acharya with monthly ration expenses for 3600 dancers whose details have been registered with his foundation. According to one of the dancers, they had a choice between accepting money in their registered bank accounts or taking a monthly ration kit comprising basic essentials to feed a family of four.

Talking about this, Ganesh quoted, “Akshay has really been kind. It was my 50th birthday yesterday. He asked me what present I would like for the occasion and I asked him if he could help 1600 junior choreographers and aged dancers and about 2000 background dancers with a month’s ration. He readily agreed. My wife is deeply involved in this activity through Ganesh Acharya Foundation. She personally oversees the packing and distribution, which is done areawise and keeping all the health and safety protocols in mind. The dancers and choreographers whose details are registered with us get either the money to afford the basics or a kit that contains the basic essentials to feed a small family unit for a month - the decision is theirs. We have had a system in place for a year now and our logistics are very neatly planned to ensure no one puts themselves in any trouble.”

The cine bodies in Maharashtra have approached Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's office to permit them to start shoots in the state next month onwards. Bring this up and Ganesh, who has a host of songs to be shot, says, “We have continuously rehearsed for our songs, without breaking any protocols of the authorities. The dance troupes are ready to rock the floor. Sab tayari hai hum logon ki, shooting chaalu to ho. We have a song each for Ram Setu, Cirkus and Brahmastra alongside a couple of other films. Once the shootings commence, my teams will be ready in no time.”

SOURCE – E TIMES

