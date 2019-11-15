News

Akshay Kumar is on fire; signs three-film deal with Yash Raj Films

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is on a roll. The actor had 3 big-budget films release this year: Housefull 4, Kesari, and Mission Mangal. All three movies were blockbuster hits.

And now, according to our sources, Akshay Kumar has signed an exclusive 3-film deal with India’s biggest production house, Yash Raj Films.

Akshay Kumar and Aditya Chopra have been discussing the possibility of working together for a long time, and finally, things have fallen into place. It seems like there are three scripts for which YRF is considering Akshay Kumar to play the leads.

Prithviraj Chauhan is one of the movies that is confirmed. The actor is also in talks for Shimit Amin’s next, which is a two-hero film.

The third film has been kept under wraps as of now and will be announced only after the first film from the deal releases. Well, Akshay is unstoppable. 

