Akshay Kumar praises Katrina Kaif’s dedication and determination in a vintage clip; Claims early recognition of her success

MUMBAI : There are many actresses with whom Akshay Kumar has excellent on-screen dynamics. Katrina Kaif is one of the most cherished. Alongside Singh Is Kingg, Namastey London, Welcome, and other big successes, the two have collaborated. In addition, the celebrity regards Katrina Kaif with a lot of respect. A vintage clip with Akshay Kumar discussing Katrina Kaif's journey is doing the rounds. She hardly understood a few words in Hindi when she arrived in India, according to him. He claims that because of her drive, he was aware that she would succeed.

(Also read: Fascinating! Akshay Kumar all set to return to his most bankable superstar tag in 2024, to earn around 5000 crore with cumulative box office; Check out here how!

He is heard in the video stating that Katrina Kaif is among the Bollywood professionals who works the hardest. He claimed that she was a stunning young woman when she first arrived. He stated Kat had to learn everything from the beginning. And he claims that because of her dedication and determination, he always believed she would succeed.



Fans of Katrina Kaif responded well to the video as well. She is without a doubt one of the best actresses there. People were equally astounded by Katrina Kaif's performance in the most recent Merry Christmas film. Her coworkers have all acknowledged her dedication to her work as an actress. We hope Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif sign more movies soon since they form a fantastic reel couple.

(Also read: OMG! This is what caused a rift in the friendship between Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, read to know

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Credit- Bollywood Life

