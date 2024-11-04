Akshay Kumar praises Katrina Kaif’s dedication and determination in a vintage clip; Claims early recognition of her success

A vintage clip with Akshay Kumar discussing Katrina Kaif's journey is doing the rounds. She hardly understood a few words in Hindi when she arrived in India, according to him. He claims that because of her drive, he was aware that she did succeed.
Katrina

MUMBAI : There are many actresses with whom Akshay Kumar has excellent on-screen dynamics. Katrina Kaif is one of the most cherished. Alongside Singh Is Kingg, Namastey London, Welcome, and other big successes, the two have collaborated. In addition, the celebrity regards Katrina Kaif with a lot of respect. A vintage clip with Akshay Kumar discussing Katrina Kaif's journey is doing the rounds. She hardly understood a few words in Hindi when she arrived in India, according to him. He claims that because of her drive, he was aware that she would succeed.

He is heard in the video stating that Katrina Kaif is among the Bollywood professionals who works the hardest. He claimed that she was a stunning young woman when she first arrived. He stated Kat had to learn everything from the beginning. And he claims that because of her dedication and determination, he always believed she would succeed.

 
Fans of Katrina Kaif responded well to the video as well. She is without a doubt one of the best actresses there. People were equally astounded by Katrina Kaif's performance in the most recent Merry Christmas film. Her coworkers have all acknowledged her dedication to her work as an actress. We hope Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif sign more movies soon since they form a fantastic reel couple.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Credit- Bollywood Life
 

 

About Author

