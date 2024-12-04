Akshay Kumar’s production house becomes target of casting scam; perpetrator posing as agent arrested

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/12/2024 - 14:54
MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar who is also synonymous with the name Khiladi has never failed to entertain his fans. The actor who was recently seen in the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has a production house by the name of Cape of Good Films. His production house has now been shockingly targeted by a fake casting agent who promised employment to many. 

The Juhu police station has now arrested a person named Prince Kumar Sinha, 29,  who tried to defraud social media influencer Pooja Anandani. The fake agent made tall claims to her but due to Pooja’s quick thinking she avoided being scammed. Prince initially introduced himself as Rohan Mehra to Pooja and promised acting jobs to her. He invited her to meet him in Juhu. 

At first they met at a local coffee shop and once again planned to meet at Juhu’s JW Marriott. Anandani alerted the cops and also the production house. Cape Of Good Hope confirmed that no one called Rohan Mehra worked with them.

Credit-Latestly 

    
 

About Author

