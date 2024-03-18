Is Akshay Kumar starrer Good Newwz getting a sequel, and is this the title?

MUMBAI: Movie Good Newwz is indeed one of the most loved movies of the actor Akshay Kumar, the movie which was released in the year 2019, had an amazing star cast like Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani and it was directed by Raj Mehta. The movie was loved for the new concept and some comedy in the movie along with some great performances coming from all the actors in the movie.

Well the fans till today when they see the movie we love to see it all over again, well now production house Dharma Production has shared a post where it is written, ‘Good news is that we are bringing Bad News’, well this post has grabbed the attention of the fans all over the social media, and the fans are already excited for the news.

Well we are assuming the news about the Akshay Kumar movie Good Newwz and are the makers about to announce the sequel of the movie Good Newwz? Well there is no confirmation about the same but this post of the makers has grabbed our attention all over and if this news is true, definitely it will be great to see the actors once again creating another sort of confusion in the sequel.

