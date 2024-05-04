Akshay Oberoi: OMG! Fighter actor says, 'I can get NAKED for a role' – EXCLUSIVE

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Oberoi has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with his movies and series, we have seen and loved the actor's projects and getting all the love from the fans. The actor has been loved in different projects like Fighter, Flesh, Pizza, Hum Tum and Them, Gurgaon, Judaa Hoke Bhi and many others. He has been one of the most loved actors indeed.

During the exclusive chat session with Tellychakkar actor Akshay Oberoi spoke on types of roles he is open to do and to perform bold scenes on ott.

On asking about how important is screen time is for him, Akshay Oberoi says that he is very much comfortable and screen time does not matter to him, the actor also adds that no role is big or small, it is the craft and the talent of the actor which makes the role bigger, so has been lucky that he got some great roles and he has managed to grab the attention of the fans with his work.

Also read - Kalki 2898 AD: Disha Patani drops BTS pics from her shoot with Prabhas in Italy

As we all know ott has taken a new turn in terms of content and we have also seen many actors doing different kind of bold scenes, on asking the actor how comfortable he is to do such roles, the actor said, ‘I can get Naked for a role’ he said if a role requires that he is ok going naked because it is for the role and for the project, also the actor adds he is a theatre actor and he has that habit of changing clothes in front people at the back stage because as an actor his focus is only the role and character and nothing else.

Indeed it is a big statement coming from the side of the actor Akshay Oberoi and this has grabbed our attention. We look forward to seeing how the actor is going to treat us with his upcoming projects.

What are your views on the actor Akshay Oberoi and on this statement by him, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - From ‘The Dirty Picture’, ‘Veere Di Wedding’ & Now ‘Crew’ Ektaa Kapoor - The Undefeated Producer For Female-Centric Cinema!