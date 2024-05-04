Kalki 2898 AD: Disha Patani drops BTS pics from her shoot with Prabhas in Italy

MUMBAI : The filming of Kalki 2898 AD is underway, and Disha Patani has released some BTS action from the movie. The actress posted a few images and videos from the movie's sets on Friday afternoon, all the way from Italy. She may be seen posing with her co-star Prabhas in one of the photos. She can be seen in another picture alongside the film's director, Nag Ashwin, and Prabhas.

The album was finished by her sharing a few photos of the local graffiti in Italy, a few shots from her makeup session, a view of the calm blue waves, a selfie in the sun, and a video from a windy day during the photo shoot. "Italy photo dump...Kalki 2898 AD and it was..." was how Disha Patani described the shot, adding emojis of a cold face and sparkling eyes.

A picture of Prabhas and Disha Patani taken on the sets was posted on the movie's official Instagram account last month, along with the description "Windy Vibes".

Nag Ashwin, best known for directing the 2018 biographical play Mahanati, which won the National Award, is directing Kalki 2898 - AD. Although Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan co-starred in the 2015 movie Piku, this is the first time the actress and Prabhas are working together on a project.

Additionally, they will appear together in the Hindi version of the Hollywood movie The Intern, which starred Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. Aswini Dutt, the founder and producer of Vyjayanthi Movies, is producing the project. Kalki 2898 - AD will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Credit- NDTV

