From Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina coming together to Mahesh Babu revealing initial cast of Pushpa, here’s all the happenings of today that you don’t want to miss

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor

So it was announced today that Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are coming together for a movie titled ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ directed by Shashank Khaitan. The movie will be released on 18th April, 2025. Check out the post below:

Shaitaan

Today, the audience got to witness the trailer of the Hindi movie Shaitaan. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika and Janki Bodiwala. The movie is a Hindi remake of the Gujarati movie ‘Vash’ and is directed by Vikas Bahl. While the trailer look good to some people, the audience overall had some mixed opinions. Check out the trailer below:

Manjummel Boys

Earlier we saw Malayalam-language movie Bramayugam getting some amazing response from the audience and now another Malayalam movie released which is, Manjummel Boys. The movie is a survival thriller and stars Khalid Rahman, Ganapathi, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi and Jean Paul Lal. The movie is directed by Chidambaram S Podaval. The movie is getting a lot of love from the audience as it released today.

Mahesh Babu

We all loved Pushpa but what if things were different? So it turns out that Mahesh Babu, Samantha and Vijay Sethupathy were the first choice in the movie but later the makers ended up casting Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Fassil. The fans of Mahesh Babu are now discussing about the how the movie would’ve been if Mahesh Babu, Samantha and Vijay Sethupathy would have been there in the movie.

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina will be seen in ‘Jigra’ which is produced by Alia Bhatt along with Karan Johar and directed by Vasan Bala. The shooting of the movie wrapped up and Ali Bhatt posted a picture on Instagram which made the fans very curious and excited.

