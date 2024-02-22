From Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina coming together to Mahesh Babu revealing initial cast of Pushpa, here’s all the happenings of today that you don’t want to miss

We are here to bring to you some trending stories from the world of entertainment that topped the list of the day.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 02/22/2024 - 20:37
movie_image: 
Alia

MUMBAI: Be it the Hindi film industry, South movie industry or any other movie industry, the audience always have their eyes on their favourite actors and there are too many happenings in the world of entertainment.

Also read - Entertainment Updates! From War 2 updates to Deepika Padukone’s pregnancy buzz, here’s all the happenings of today that you don’t want to miss

A lot happens in a day’s time and it is important to keep track of things and not miss anything that’s important. Therefore, we are here to bring to you some trending stories from the world of entertainment that topped the list of the day.

No worries if you haven’t kept a track of news all day as we are here to show all the major updates of the day. Check out the stories below:

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor

So it was announced today that Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are coming together for a movie titled ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ directed by Shashank Khaitan. The movie will be released on 18th April, 2025. Check out the post below:

Shaitaan

Today, the audience got to witness the trailer of the Hindi movie Shaitaan. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika and Janki Bodiwala. The movie is a Hindi remake of the Gujarati movie ‘Vash’ and is directed by Vikas Bahl. While the trailer look good to some people, the audience overall had some mixed opinions. Check out the trailer below:

Manjummel Boys

Earlier we saw Malayalam-language movie Bramayugam getting some amazing response from the audience and now another Malayalam movie released which is, Manjummel Boys. The movie is a survival thriller and stars Khalid Rahman, Ganapathi, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi and Jean Paul Lal. The movie is directed by Chidambaram S Podaval. The movie is getting a lot of love from the audience as it released today.

Mahesh Babu

We all loved Pushpa but what if things were different? So it turns out that Mahesh Babu, Samantha and Vijay Sethupathy were the first choice in the movie but later the makers ended up casting Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Fassil. The fans of Mahesh Babu are now discussing about the how the movie would’ve been if Mahesh Babu, Samantha and Vijay Sethupathy would have been there in the movie.

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina will be seen in ‘Jigra’ which is produced by Alia Bhatt along with Karan Johar and directed by Vasan Bala. The shooting of the movie wrapped up and Ali Bhatt posted a picture on Instagram which made the fans very curious and excited.

Also read - Exciting! Ravi Teja all set to lead the Telugu adaptation of Ajay Devgn's film 'Raid'; Know here more!

This is all the major updates of the day. Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more from the world of entertainment.

Alia Bhatt Vedang Raina JIGRA Karan Johar PUSHPA Mahesh Babu Allu Arjun Samantha Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Sethupathy Fahad Fassil Manjummel Boys Malayalam Movies Shaitaan Varun Dhawan Janhvi Kapoor Hindi movies TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 02/22/2024 - 20:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Akka Saheb fails to instigate Ishaan against Savi
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Article 370 review: Yami Gautam starrer packs a punch with its hard-hitting subject
MUMBAI: Movie Article 370 that has Yami Gautam in the leading role has finally all set for the fans. The movie that...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Nishikant feels undervalued
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Sunny Deol starrer 'Lahore 1947: Woah! This Mirzapur actor joins the cast
MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal, recognized for his notable performances in projects like 'Mirzapur', the 'Fukrey' series, and...
Karam Rajpal: Amazing! Overcoming setback on 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak' sets
MUMBAI: Actor Karam Rajpal faced a minor setback while shooting for an action sequence on the set of 'Qayaamat Se...
Raisinghani vs Raisinghani: EXCLUSIVE! This was Jennifer Winget’s reaction to Eklavya Sood’s role
MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi are an ideal on-screen pair for a lot of people in the audience and as soon as...
Recent Stories
Yami
Article 370 review: Yami Gautam starrer packs a punch with its hard-hitting subject
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Yami
Article 370 review: Yami Gautam starrer packs a punch with its hard-hitting subject
Sunny
Sunny Deol starrer 'Lahore 1947: Woah! This Mirzapur actor joins the cast
Satish
Kaagaz 2: EXCLUSIVE! THIS actress reveals she still talks to late actor Satish Kaushik
Shah Rukh
Tiger vs Pathaan: Woah! Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan's epic clash
Kolamavu
Kolamavu Kokila: Interesting! The tale of Kolamavu Kokila and its Bollywood remake
Narendra
PM Narendra Modi congratulates newly wedded couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jaccky Bhagnani through a special letter