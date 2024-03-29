Alia Bhatt looks mind-blowingly beautiful in these INSIDE PICTURES from Hope Gala 2024

Alia Bhatt is considered as one of the most talented actresses in the Hindi movie industry, therefore her fans go crazy over her performances. As the actress is levelling up in the industry and also the world, this time she was invited to host Hope Gala 2024 in London.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 03/29/2024 - 19:18
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is one of the most well-known actresses from the world of Hindi movies. The actress stepped into the acting world with movies Student of the Year, Kapoor and Sons, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Gully Boy and many more.

Alia Bhatt is considered as one of the most talented actresses in the Hindi movie industry, therefore her fans go crazy over her performances. The actress is climbing the ladder of success like nobody else and is proving her skills to the world. The actress has also appeared in an English movie Heart Of Stone which was released last year.

The actress is soon going to be a part of YRF Spy universe’s untitled movie which will also feature Sharvari along with her. It was also reported earlier that Bobby Deol has been chosen to play the role of villain in the movie. Alia Bhatt has chosen some very strong characters and has always done justice to it. Even her character in Gangubai Kathiawadi was very much loved. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie has left a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the audience.

As the actress is levelling up in the industry and also the world, this time she was invited to host Hope Gala 2024 in London. The actress hosted the event in a beautiful saree and now the actress has posted some pictures from the event. Take a look at the pictures below:

In the caption we can see Alia Bhatt expressing her gratitude and joy of hosting the event while looking so gorgeous.

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 03/29/2024 - 19:18

