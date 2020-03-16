Alia Bhatt is one of the major fitness motivation coming from Bollywood and these pictures are the proof

Soon to be mom Alia Bhatt is giving some major fitness motivation in these pictures, have a look

MUMBAI: Actress Alia Bhatt has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with her amazing acting contribution, we have seen and love the actress in different characters in different movies which have indeed created a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also into the hearts and Minds of the fans.

Definitely Alia Bhatt is one such name coming from the acting space who is known not only for acting but also for her cuteness, fashion and fitness. With her great versatility the actress has created a huge fan base for herself who always looks forward to not only the upcoming movies of the actress but also the upcoming pictures and posts of her. She is the name who is looked up to when it comes to fitness.

Having said that today that have a look at some of the fitness pictures of the actress Alia Bhatt which have not only set the social media on Fire but have given some major fitness and workout motivation.

Looking at these pictures we won't be wrong in saying that actress Alia Bhatt is one of the major name coming from the Bollywood industry when it comes to fitness. It is the passion and dedication of the actress which can be reflected through these pictures and no doubt she is not only setting the social media on Fire but attracting the attention with her fitness.

We would love to see more of the fitness motivational pictures coming from the side of the actress Alia Bhatt till then how will you rate her in terms of fitness, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 18:29

Latest Video