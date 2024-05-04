Alia Bhatt is seen on a massive billboard at Madrid for Gucci

Fans have reacted after a photo of a massive billboard in Spain's Madrid, featuring actor Alia Bhatt emerged on social media platforms. The picture was shared on Reddit by Anabibazon_.
Also read - Wow! Alia Bhatt opens up on what peaked her interest in acting

The picture of Alia was for a Gucci advertisement. She sported a blue shirt and dark sunglasses on the billboard hung on a huge building. It was shared with the caption, "Billboard spotted: Alia Bhatt for Gucci in Europe." A part fo the caption also read, "Same as title. Felt a faint shade of pride, because any Indian anywhere makes you proud. But then I realized she's British. Anyways."

A fan wrote, "Just got a better look. Massive poster in a central street. Reads Alia Bhatt, Milan. Eyewear Spring Summer by David Sims." A person said, "She’s actually so lucky this is a nice photo." A comment read, "Good for her! That’s a good shot, she looks awesome." "This actually looks dope," said a fan.

"Nice photoshoot, best picture of Alia. It's a great move to connect to the Indian audience as she has a great fanbase in India," wrote another fan. "I don't get it..does Alia Bhatt have a good audience base in Europe for her to feature on a billboard there? I was under the assumption that she was chosen to be the brand ambassador more to tap into her audience base in India," another person wrote.

Alia recently hosted her first charity gala, Hope Gala, in London. She organised it to raise funds for underprivileged adolescents in India through the Salaam Bombay Foundation. The event was attended by many renowned personalities. Musician Harshdeep Kaur, comedian Rohan Joshi and director Gurinder Chadha were also present there.

Also read - Alia Bhatt upcoming movies: Spy universe's untitled, Brahmastra 2, and others are movies the actress is set to impress the audience

Alia will be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra, which is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 
 

