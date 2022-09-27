Allu Arjun to commence shooting for Pushpa 2 in the mid of October!

movie_image: 
Allu Arjun to commence shooting for Pushpa 2 in the mid of October!

MUMBAI: After the buzz that Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Mahurat announcement had created, netizens were excited to know when the superstar will commence the shoot of it! The madness amongst the audience was so much that several songs, scenes, and monologues started to trend on social media. Kids wanted to dance on Puspa’s Saami Saami & Srivalli, and adults enacted Allu’s walk and style!  With excitement at its peak, the announcement for the sequel came like a bang!

Now according to the sources, Allu Arjun may soon commence the shoot of 2nd part. The insider says “Allu Arjun will start shooting for Pushpa 2 in the mid of October and his new look will be out soon. The star has been taking classes and has been preparing for Pushpa 2”. Well, we might not know how true this is but if Allu Arjun starts shooting for Pushpa 2, the nation will celebrate it like a festival. His new look will be a new style and the countrymen will wait for the film to release patiently.  

Today, Allu Arjun is the Global icon. The PAN India star has represented India globally and has certainly held the Indian flag high when he was chosen as the Grand Marshall in the annual Indian day parade in NEW YORK. That was the day when the internet had gone wild and Allu Arjun trended everywhere. The craze for Allu Arjun amongst his fans is a vision to witness especially when his Pushpa character had taken over all the Ganesh Pandal!! It will be exciting to see what else Allu Arjun has to offer in Pushpa 2!

