Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule teaser out on THIS date; deets inside

MUMBAI: Allu Arjun has become a sensation due to his movie Pushpa: The Rise which was a Pan-India movie and also starred Rashmika Mandanna. The movie was directed by Sukumar and released in the year 2021. The movie is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime. The movie received immense love from the audience not just on national level but also globally. The movie was based on smuggling of red sandalwood.

With his performance in the movie, Allu Arjun earned a national award last year. The audience got excited after the makers announced the sequel of the movie titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. Allu Arjun’s first look from the movie has been revealed already and the audience are very curious to know what the movie would hold in store for them this time. It was also announced that there will be Pushpa 3, a sequel to the movie. It seems that now things are going to get even more interesting with more updates coming soon.

So it is going to be Allu Arjun’s birthday on 8th April and the fans are very eager to know what’s going to happen. Well, it is reported that the makers are going to release the teaser of Pushpa 2: The Rule on 8th April. This is going to be really interesting since the movie’s release date of 15th August is also coming close.

Surely the movie is going to be great and the fans will be excited as once the teaser makes it to the surface, it won’t be long for the trailer to be released too.

