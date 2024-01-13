Exciting! Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's film to conclude shoot by May 2024, No delay confirmed

MUMBAI: Among the most anticipated films of 2024 is without a doubt Pushpa 2: The Rule. The filmmakers have promised that the Allu Arjun film will be "bigger and grander," even though everyone is excitedly awaiting it. A recent revelation that disputes reports that Pushpa 2 would be postponed has appeared amid the frenzy around the movie.

The movie will be finished shooting by May, according to a source connected to an entertainment portal. As the insider revealed, “Sukumar and Allu Arjun are committed to wrap up shooting for Pushpa 2 by end of May 2024. Around 100 days of shoot still remains and the team will be shooting continuously over the next 5 months before calling it a wrap. Sukumar has his pattern of shooting and editing the film, as all the stuff that’s written, is shot and directly taken on the edit table. Ones who work with Sukumar know his style of working and the ace filmmaker is shooting for the film as planned.”

The source further added, “The high-on VFX shots have been planned and shot in advance, whereas the dramatic portions side-by-side of the songs will be kept towards the concluding parts of the shoot. The makers will kick off their promotional campaign post that and bring it on August 15. It’s an extended holiday period and the makers are in no mood to miss out on the date. The 10-days has multiple holidays – right from Independence Day to Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami – and given that it’s the most awaited film of the season, they want to tap onto the holiday period. There is enough buffer time too as the August 15 date has been decided keeping all the unexpected delays in mind.”

A recent update on the film and birthday wishes for director Sukumar were posted on Mythri Movie Makers' official Instagram page. The makers also stated in the message that Pushpa 2 will release in theaters on August 15, 2024, as planned, and that the release date will not be altered.

Pushpa: The Rule was written by Sukumar who also directed the film. The movie was a huge hit when it was released in 2021. Red sandalwood smuggling was the subject of the action play. Last year, Allu Arjun also received the Best Actor National Award for her portrayal in the movie.

Allu Arjun released his first-look poster for Pushpa 2 last year. It featured him wearing a saree and had blue and red makeup on his face. He also wore jhumkas, nose pins, bracelets, and jewelry. Later on, the movie's look poster featuring Fahadh Faasil was also made public. The look poster for Rashmika Mandanna is currently anticipated by fans.

Sai Pallavi is rumored to have joined Pushpa 2 in the meantime. It is also rumored that the makers intend to work with a Bollywood actor. However, as of right now, no name has been formally revealed.

