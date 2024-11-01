Must Read! Pushpa 2 Release Date Stays Firm, Makers Quash Postponement Speculations on Sukumar's Birthday

MUMBAI: Celebrating director Sukumar's birthday, the makers of "Pushpa 2" have dismissed rumours surrounding a possible postponement of the film's release. The director, known for his distinct vision, is currently engaged in the shooting of "Pushpa 2" in Hyderabad.

Speculations had arisen in Bollywood media regarding a potential rescheduling of "Pushpa 2's" release date, originally set for August 15, 2024. The reports suggested that the clash with Ajay Devgn-starrer "Singham Again," also slated for release on the same day, might prompt the producers to consider an alternative date.

Also Read: Wow! A huge budget for set aside for Oscar promotions of Pushpa 2?

However, the production house, Mythri Movie Makers, unequivocally stated that there are no changes to the release date of "Pushpa 2." The shooting of the film is progressing as per the planned schedule.

"Pushpa 2" features Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, with Fahad Faasil and Anasuya playing significant characters. The film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers, and on Sukumar's birthday, they expressed confidence in the grand vision he brings to "Pushpa 2," affirming a worldwide release on August 15, 2024.

As fans eagerly anticipate the much-anticipated film, the clarification from the production team has put to rest any uncertainties regarding a potential change in the release plans for "Pushpa 2."

Credit: Telugu Cinema