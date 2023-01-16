Alone completes 8 years of its release: This is when Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s love story started

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met on the sets of Alone and they fell in love with each other. The couple have been married for six years, and last year, they welcomed a baby girl.
MUMBAI : Last year, in November, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu were blessed with a baby girl and they named their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. The couple got married in April 2016, and after six years of their wedding they turned parents.

Well, Bipasha and Karan’s love story started on the sets of Bhushan Patel’s Alone. While the film was in the making, the reports of them dating had started doing the rounds. Of course, many thought that it would just be a rumour for the promotions of the film, and even their sizzling chemistry in the movie had impressed one and all. But, when the couple tied the knot in 2016, their fans were super happy about it.

Karan and Bipasha’s propose story is also very beautiful. In an interview, the former had revealed that they were in Koh Samui for the New Year celebrations and while there were fireworks on 31st December, Karan pulled out a ring and proposed for the wedding.

Bipasha and Karan’s past relationships had also made it to the headlines. Bipasha was reportedly dating Dino Morea when Raaz was released. However, later they parted ways, and the actress was in a relationship with John Abraham for around a decade. But, John and Bipasha also broke up, and their breakup was a big shock for their fans. Talking about Karan, before Bipasha, he was married to Shraddha Nigam and Jennifer Winget.

Well, now, the couple is happily married and are also proud parents of a cute baby girl. They also give their fans a lot of couple goals.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

