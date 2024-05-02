Amazing! 12th Fail: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar twin with real-life couple Manoj Sharma and Shraddha in viral photo

MUMBAI: The movie continues to dominate the screen over 100 days after its premiere, and the 12th Fail craze shows no signs of declining. A photo of the fictional couple twinning with the actual cop couple is going viral, even though the film's creators recently celebrated 100 days of the movie's release in theaters.

The picture shows Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar twinning with Manoj Sharma, an IPS officer, and his spouse, Shraddha Arya. It appears that the widely shared image was taken on the Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie set.

The film's production company posted a picture of Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar with IPS officer Manoj Sharma and his spouse Shraddha Arya on their official Instagram account a day ago.

In the picture, Medha Shankar and Sraddha Arya were wearing similar-looking blue kurtas, while Vikrant and Manoj were both wearing brick-red checkered shirts. The internet is going crazy over how much the real-life pair and the couple from the movie look alike.

On October 27, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directed film 12th Fail and the Kangana Ranaut film Tejas were both released in theaters. Positive reviews led to the movie's success at the box office. With a reported budget of ₹20 crore, the film has produced over ₹66 crore in revenue. The Vikrant Massey film eventually became available on Zee5.

However, even with its availability on the OTT platform, the movie kept making solid box office returns. The film's creators, Manoj Sharma, and Shraddha Arya commemorated the movie's 100 days in theaters on February 3.

