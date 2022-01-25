AMAZING! Akshay Kumar completes 31 years in Bollywood; check out his hit, flop, and blockbuster films

MUMBAI: One of the most successful actors of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar has completed 31 years in Bollywood. In 1991, on January 25, Akshay Kumar's debut film Saugandh was released. He was known for his action movies back then. During the nineties, he played the lead roles in most romantic-action films, but in the following decades, he delivered successful films in almost every genre. He has almost appeared in more than 123 films in the span of 31 years. In this write-up, we bring to you Akshay Kumar’s films which were hits, flops, and blockbusters from 1991 to date.

Flops

Before earning the name of Khiladi Kumar, the actor has appeared in a number of films that turned out to be the biggest disasters. Some flops were Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, Police Force: An Inside Story, Hatya: The Murder, Tashan, Kambakkht Ishq, Blue, Tees Maar Khan, Joker, and Chandni Chowk to China.

Hits

2015 was the turning year in Akshay Kumar’s career. Though the actor was seen in major flop movies, producers and makers still didn’t lose hope. In 2015, Akshay Kumar appeared in the movie Baby. The action stunts and theme of Baby were loved by the audience. And then followed the success chain of the superstar's films. Post the success of the film, he appeared in Rowdy Rathod, Airlift, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Housefull 2, Holiday, Housefull 3, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, and Gold, which were all films that earned more than 100 crores at the box office.

Blockbusters

Akshay Kumar has become a bankable actor in Bollywood. The makers now trust his capability and believe that Akshay is a crowd-puller. And the audience loves to see the star on the big screen. Some of the films that turned out to be the biggest blockbusters of his career are Housefull 4, Good News, Mission Mangal, Kesari, and Sooryavanshi.

The actor will be seen in upcoming films like Bachchan Pandey, Prithiviraj, Ram Setu, Mission Cinderella, OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, Gorkha, and Selfie. He will be seen in Amazon Prime Video's upcoming web series.

