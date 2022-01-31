Amazing! Akshay Kumar wraps up the shoot of Ram Setu

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is one actor who keeps updating his fans about the movies and day-to-day things. Recently the actor took to his social media handle where he announced that he has wrapped up the shoot of his most awaited film Ram Setu. The film is the talk of the town since the time it was announced by the makers of the film.

Taking to his social media handle, Askay Kumar posted a video letting his fans know that the star has finished the shooting of his film Ram Setu. He captioned the video as Here’s to the wrap of yet another amazing project #RamSetu. I learned so much during the making of this film, it was like going to school all over again . बड़ी मेहनत की है हम सबने, अब बस आप का प्यार चाहिए meaning, we all have done a lot of hardwork while filming the film, now we only need your love.

In the video, Akshay Kumar says, that today is the last day of his film Ram Setu. It required Vaanarsena to make Ram Setu, But to make his film he required the support of his whole cast. Later in the video, Akshay Kumar along with Jacqueline Fernandez and the other crew members were seen cutting the cake.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in the movie Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. He will be next seen in Ram Setu with Jacqueline. Later he will be seen in the movie Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi. Apart from these two films, Akshay has a list of movies like Bachchan Pandey, Prithiviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Mission Cinderella, and OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 which will be released this year. Recently Akshay Kumar’s look from OMG 2 was leaked and the audience loved the actor’s new look in the film.

