AMAZING: Alia Bhatt flies down to Berlin with sister Shaheen Bhatt for the world premiere of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is currently on a promotional spree for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Apart from Alia, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jim Sarbh, Varun Kapoor and Indira Tiwari in key roles.

The film will hit the theatre screens on February 25.

The film narrates the story of a woman named Gangubai, who becomes a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura. It is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' written by S. Hussain Zaidi.

The actress flew to Berlin with sister Shaheen Bhatt for the world premiere of her upcoming film.

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram stories to share a happy selfie with her sister. The Bhatt sisters are all smiles for the camera. The 'Raazi' actress looks cute in a white tank top, while Shaheen wore a black ensemble.

