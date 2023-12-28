Amazing! Animal star Triptii Dimri enjoys the beauty of nature, Her alleged beau Sam Merchant reacts to it as ‘beautiful’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film's director, made her a star overnight. She only had a brief role in the movie, but her social media following grew dramatically as a result of it. Dimri is said to be dating businessman Sam Merchant, a model, in her personal life and Labeled as "National Crush." The actress recently shared a cute video, and her suspected partner responded, calling it "beautiful."
MUMBAI: Triptii Dimri is presently experiencing great success following the release of her most recent movie, Animal. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film's director, made her a star overnight. She only had a brief role in the movie, but her social media following grew dramatically as a result of it. Dimri is said to be dating businessman Sam Merchant, a model, in her personal life and Labeled as "National Crush." The actress recently shared a cute video, and her suspected partner responded, calling it "beautiful."

(Also read: Wow! Tripti Dimri talks about working with Rashmika Mandanna in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, 'She made me feel welcomed...'

Today, December 28, Triptii Dimri posted a fun video from her trip on Instagram. She may be seen in the video taking advantage of the nice weather and being near the outdoors among waterfalls and mountains. A little video clip featuring stunning mountain views is also included. Triptii shared the video and captioned it, “Catch your breath in the colors of a waterfall (accompanied by a white and a green heart)."

Sam Merchant, the actress's alleged beau, responded to the video that she shared. Sam said in the comments area, "Beautiful," as one of the first people to see the video. Also, a number of admirers and followers showered the actress's comments area, with many referring to her as "Bhabhi 2." In the comments area, a few fans also included heart-eye and red-heart emojis.


For those who don't know, Sam Merchant founded Waters Beach Lounge & Grill in Goa, based on his Instagram bio. The last time we saw Triptii Dimri was in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor. Even though there was a lot of criticism for the movie, people still went to the theaters and the movie made a ton of money at the box office.

However, a few days ago, reportedly Triptii was cast by the Aashiqui 3 team as the lead actress alongside Kartik Aaryan. The additional cast members will be roped in shortly for the Anurag Basu-directed movie, which is scheduled to begin production in the first quarter of 2024. Before beginning filming, the source said that Kartik and Triptii will participate in several workshops and screenplay reading sessions.

(Also read: Do you know! Animal actress Tripti Dimri was rumored to be in a relationship with Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh, here are the pictures

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- Pinkvilla

 

Animal animal review ANIMAL COLLECTION Ranbir Kapoor Rashmika Mandanna Bobby Deol
