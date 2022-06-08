Amazing! Apart from Ibrahim Ali Khan these STARKIDS too were a part of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Karan Johar’s directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' is slated to be released in February

MUMBAI: Karan Johar’s directorial comeback ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ has wrapped up shooting recently, and it is now being reported that apart from Saif Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene’s son Arin Nene and Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan also came onboard as assistant directors for Karn Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' is a family drama which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead alongside veteran stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

Johar took to social media to share the update on the wrap of the film, which he described as "a piece of my heart".

"... a kahani that became a journey which I will hold close to me forever! I sat in the director chair after many years and it felt like coming home. We had legends and superstars on the set and in front of the camera - they were magic!" he wrote.

The filmmaker, whose last directorial was 2016's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', also thanked the crew of the film for their support.

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy. A Dharma Productions project, the film is slated to be released on February 10, 2023.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

Latest Video