Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: WOW! Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit begin shoot for the show

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most loved dance reality shows. Season 10 is now all set to entertain the audience.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 18:59
MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebs have been contestants on this TV show. They are given a choreographer to perform with. Based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The makers have entertained the audience with nine successful seasons, and are now back with season 10. Shooting for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has officially begun today (August 5) with filmmaker Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit. The filmmaker and the actress got snapped today on the set.

Karan Johar lit it up with his shimmery golden look. Karan wore a gold shimmery suit and pants and completed the look with his black shades and golden boots. Madhuri Dixit wore a pink sari and looked radiant as ever. Maniesh Paul was also snapped.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Nora Fatehi as the judges. In an interview with ETimes TV, Madhuri said Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is a huge platform for all the celebrities to connect with their fans and showcase their unseen dance avatars. “With Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi joining in, it is going to be a house on fire, and I am eagerly looking forward to it," she added.

Are you excited about the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10? Tell us in the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

CREDIT:  ETIMES TV

