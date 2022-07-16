Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Hina Khan approached to be part of the show?

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier, we had reported that Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Umar Riaz, Ayesha Singh, Divya Agarwal, etc have been approached to be part of the show.

As per sources, Hina Khan has been approached for the show and she might be part of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

If things work out, then this would be Hina’s third reality show post-Bigg Boss Season 11 and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Hina is a good dancer and we have seen it in various videos that she shares on social media she seems to be apt for the show.

