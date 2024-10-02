Amazing! Arjun Rampal Praises Co-star Vidyut Jammwal's Physique: Calls Him 'an Animal'

Actor Arjun Rampal lauds his co-star Vidyut Jammwal's physical prowess, describing him as 'an animal' due to his impressive muscular build, while discussing their upcoming film 'Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa'.
MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Rampal is gearing up for his forthcoming film 'Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa', which he describes as a "physically challenging" venture. In a recent interaction, he showered praise on his co-star Vidyut Jammwal, likening him to 'an animal' due to his remarkable muscular physique.

Reflecting on the rigorous action sequences in the movie, Arjun Rampal shared insights into the demanding nature of the film's physical requirements. He revealed that he attempted to perform all his stunts himself, making 'Crakk' one of his most physically demanding projects to date.

Despite his dedication to authenticity, Arjun faced his fair share of challenges during filming. He disclosed suffering from a slipped disk while shooting intense stunts under the direction of Aditya Datt. Remarkably, despite setbacks, Arjun persisted, acknowledging the toll the demanding role took on his body.

Discussing his experience working alongside Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal marveled at his co-star's imposing physical presence. He humorously recounted feeling Vidyut's muscles when they embraced, marveling at the sheer strength and athleticism embodied by his fellow actor.

Arjun also expressed admiration for the trained athletes who contributed to the film's production, noting how their presence inspired him to continually push himself beyond his limits.

'Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa', which also features Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson, is set to hit theaters on February 23, promising audiences an action-packed cinematic experience.

