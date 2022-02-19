AMAZING: Bappi da understood that I dance 'hatke' (and so he started giving music accordingly; when we became one, we gave legendary hits: Mithun Chakraborty

MUMBAI: Mithun Chakraborty’s first brush with stardom was with the 1979 hit "Surakksha", which was aided by Bappi Lahiri's music, especially the track "Gunmaster G9".

The duo became a formidable force with their later works "Disco Dancer" (1982), "Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki" and "Dance Dance". Chakraborty was given the moniker of a dancing star, with Lahiri firmly backing him with songs like "I Am A Disco Dancer", "Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja", "Yaad Aa Raha Hai", "Come Closer".

Mithun Chakraborty says his partnership with Bappi Lahiri was iconic because the singer-composer understood his dancing and created chartbuster music keeping his "hatke" style in mind. Remembering Lahiri, who passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 69, Chakraborty said he wants to remember the composer from the days they spent together.

He shared, "The best part was that Bappi da understood my dancing. I brought something new-- disco dancing, which was a departure from others. Bappi da understood that I dance 'hatke' (different) and so he started giving music accordingly. It became like 1+1=2, hum jud gaye (we connected). When we became one, we gave legendary hits."

CREDIT: TOI