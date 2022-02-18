Ouch! Mithun Chakraborty taunts Bharti Singh for this reason

MUMBAI: The show Hunarbaaz is leaving no stone unturned to entertain the fans.

While the show entertains the audience, the team often indulges in fun banter in between shots. During one of their breaks, Bharti Singh took hilarious videos of judges Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty which the channel has shared on their official social media handle.

ALSO READ: Must Read! This is what TV host and Bharti Singh’s husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa feels about multi-tasking in television

Talking about the video, it sees comedian Bharti telling Mithun Chakraborty, “Dada, show khatam ho jaana, mein ithon hi paisa kamane.Tuhade kaaran ek gareeb banda koi kama lega (With your help, a poor like me would be able to make some money)." To this Mithun replied, "Haan, tu gareeb! Hum log saare mil ke jo kamate hai, woh akela kamati hai (Yeah, you are poor. You earn more than all three of us here). Bharti then goes to Karan Johar and on her screen turns him into a young boy with a filter. She calls him Yash. And teases Karan for being absent from the show. She then goes to Mithun Da again and asks him if he wants chocolates. She shows them the video of their baby self and makes everyone laugh.

Bharti Singh is married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The couple is expecting their first child soon. And they are excited to embrace the new phase. Recently, Bharti, who will soon go on maternity leave, shared with TOI, “Harsh is like my nurse, he heats the water and presses my back when it pains. At night I get these unusual cravings for channa bhatura or dairy products like paneer and Harsh is then busy checking food apps, which will deliver such food items home. I have never been fond of paneer or milk but I feel all those cravings in the middle of the night."

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Aww…I have never been fond of paneer or milk but I feel all those cravings in the middle of the night: Bharti Singh on her PREGNANCY CRAVINGS!

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA