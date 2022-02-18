Aww…I have never been fond of paneer or milk but I feel all those cravings in the middle of the night: Bharti Singh on her PREGNANCY CRAVINGS!

MUMBAI: TV couple Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa are currently anchoring the talent-based show Hunarbaaz on television.

They are going to become parents soon. Harsh in a chat opened up about becoming a father and why he is a bit shy when it comes to personal matters.

Bharti shares how her husband Harsh is taking good care of her. She says, “Harsh is like my nurse, he heats the water and presses my back when it pains. At night I get these unusual cravings for channa bhatura or dairy products like paneer and Harsh is then busy checking food apps, which will deliver such food items home. I have never been fond of paneer or milk but I feel all those cravings in the middle of the night.”

Harsh says, “I don’t know what to say or how to describe my feelings. Bharti is active on social media and keeps posting things about her pregnancy, but I feel I am not cut out for social media.. I confess I am a bit less expressive and will be able to reveal my feelings after the baby arrives."

CREDIT: TOI